Published in: CSS
This is a live demo of a CSS box with shadows - it should render as expected in most modern browsers while it will display a standard 1px border in older browser.
This is the actual CSS and HTML code that renders the shadowed box - it is written in pure CSS3 and requires no images.
<style>
#box-with-shadows {
color:#222222;
background-color:#f9f9f9;
border:1px solid #eee;
box-shadow:0 4px 16px rgba(0,0,0,.2);
-moz-box-shadow:0 4px 16px rgba(0,0,0,.2);
-webkit-box-shadow:0 4px 16px rgba(0,0,0,.2);
display:block;
font-family:arial;
font-size:10pt;
width:80%;
margin:20px auto;
padding:20px;
position:relative;
z-index:10000
}
</style>
<div id="box-with-shadows">
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
Phasellus nec lorem ipsum. Integer non lorem urna.
Nullam ornare mauris vel risus iaculis ullamcorper.
</div>