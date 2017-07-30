CSS Box with Shadows

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-07-30
C
Published in: CSS

This is a live demo of a CSS box with shadows - it should render as expected in most modern browsers while it will display a standard 1px border in older browser.

This is the actual CSS and HTML code that renders the shadowed box - it is written in pure CSS3 and requires no images.

<style>
#box-with-shadows {
  color:#222222;
  background-color:#f9f9f9;
  border:1px solid #eee;
  box-shadow:0 4px 16px rgba(0,0,0,.2);
  -moz-box-shadow:0 4px 16px rgba(0,0,0,.2);
  -webkit-box-shadow:0 4px 16px rgba(0,0,0,.2);
  display:block;
  font-family:arial;
  font-size:10pt;
  width:80%;
  margin:20px auto;
  padding:20px;
  position:relative;
  z-index:10000
}
</style>

 <div id="box-with-shadows">
   Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
   Phasellus nec lorem ipsum. Integer non lorem urna.
   Nullam ornare mauris vel risus iaculis ullamcorper.
 </div>
Published in: CSS

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch