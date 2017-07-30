Brand CSS Buttons for Web Pages and Newsletters

Published in: CSS

If you are looking to add simple CSS based buttons to your web pages or email newsletters, here are some ready-to-use styles for you.

The color palettes of these buttons are derived from popular websites like Google Plus, Gmail, Facebook, Dropbox, etc. The button have rounded corners but you can modify the border-radius property to change the roundness or remove the radius for flat buttons. Also, change the value of “href” attribute to point the button to any web page or mailto email address.

Google Red with White Text

< div style =" width : 200px ; background-color : #D14836 ; border : 1px solid #999 ; border-radius : 4px ; padding : 10px ; margin : 10px 5px " > < div style =" padding-right : 10px ; padding-left : 10px " > < a href = " # " style =" text-decoration : none " target = " _blank " > < span style = " font-size:12px;font-family:Arial;font-weight:bold;color:#fff;white-space:nowrap;display:block; text-align:center " > Google Red with White Text </ span > </ a > </ div > </ div >

Gmail Gray with Black Text

< div style = " width:200px;background-color:#f1f1f1;border:1px solid #999;border-radius:4px;padding:10px; margin:10px 5px " > < div style =" padding-right : 10px ; padding-left : 10px " > < a href = " # " style =" text-decoration : none " target = " _blank " > < span style = " font-size:12px;font-family:Arial;font-weight:bold;color:#444;white-space:nowrap;display:block; text-align:center " > Gmail Gray with Black Text </ span > </ a > </ div > </ div >

Facebook Blue with White

< div style = " width:200px;background-color:#4D90FE;border:1px solid #3079ED;border-radius:4px;padding:10px; margin:10px 5px " > < div style =" padding-right : 10px ; padding-left : 10px " > < a href = " # " style =" text-decoration : none " target = " _blank " > < span style = " font-size:12px;font-family:Arial;font-weight:bold;color:#fff;white-space:nowrap;display:block; text-align:center " > Google Blue Button </ span > </ a > </ div > </ div >

Google Blue Button

< div style = " width:200px;background-color:#ECEEF5;border:1px solid #CAD4E7;border-radius:4px;padding:10px; margin:10px 5px " > < div style =" padding-right : 10px ; padding-left : 10px " > < a href = " # " style =" text-decoration : none " target = " _blank " > < span style = " font-size:12px;font-family:Arial;font-weight:bold;color:#3B5998;white-space:nowrap;display:block; text-align:center " > Facebook Like Button </ span > </ a > </ div > </ div >

Facebook Like Button

< div style = " width:200px;background-color:#E4F3FF;border:1px solid #79BCEA;border-radius:4px;padding:10px; margin:10px 5px " > < div style =" padding-right : 10px ; padding-left : 10px " > < a href = " # " style =" text-decoration : none " target = " _blank " > < span style = " font-size:12px;font-family:Arial;font-weight:bold;color:#1E75BD;white-space:nowrap;display:block; text-align:center " > Dropbox Blue Button </ span > </ a > </ div > </ div >

Dropbox Blue Button

< div style = " width:200px;background-color:#0370EA;border:1px solid #076BD2;border-radius:4px;padding:10px; margin:10px 5px " > < div style =" padding-right : 10px ; padding-left : 10px " > < a href = " # " style =" text-decoration : none " target = " _blank " > < span style = " font-size:12px;font-family:Arial;font-weight:bold;color:#fff;white-space:nowrap;display:block; text-align:center " > Google Chrome Blue Button </ span > </ a > </ div > </ div >

Google Chrome Blue Button

< div style = " width:200px;background-color:#E51400;border:1px solid #E51400;border-radius:4px;padding:10px; margin:10px 5px " > < div style =" padding-right : 10px ; padding-left : 10px " > < a href = " # " style =" text-decoration : none " target = " _blank " > < span style = " font-size:12px;font-family:Arial;font-weight:bold;color:#fff;white-space:nowrap;display:block; text-align:center " > Windows Phone Red Button </ span > </ a > </ div > </ div >

Amazon Yellow and Black