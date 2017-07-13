Gmail Search with Google Apps Script

You can use Regular Expressions to search Gmail with the help of Google App Script. The script scans the mailbox, compares the message body with the search pattern and prints any matching messages. Google Apps Script using standard JavaScript functions to perform regex search.

function Search ( ) { var sheet = SpreadsheetApp . getActiveSheet ( ) ; var row = 2 ; sheet . getRange ( 2 , 1 , sheet . getMaxRows ( ) - 1 , 4 ) . clearContent ( ) ; var label = sheet . getRange ( "F3" ) . getValue ( ) ; var pattern = sheet . getRange ( "F4" ) . getValue ( ) ; var threads = GmailApp . search ( "in:" + label ) ; for ( var i = 0 ; i < threads . length ; i ++ ) { var messages = threads [ i ] . getMessages ( ) ; for ( var m = 0 ; m < messages . length ; m ++ ) { var msg = messages [ m ] . getBody ( ) ; if ( msg . search ( pattern ) !== - 1 ) { sheet . getRange ( row , 1 ) . setValue ( Utilities . formatDate ( messages [ m ] . getDate ( ) , "GMT" , "yyyy-MM-dd" ) ) ; sheet . getRange ( row , 2 ) . setValue ( messages [ m ] . getFrom ( ) ) ; sheet . getRange ( row , 3 ) . setValue ( messages [ m ] . getSubject ( ) ) ; var id = "https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#all/" + messages [ m ] . getId ( ) ; sheet . getRange ( row , 4 ) . setFormula ( '=hyperlink("' + id + '", "View")' ) ; row ++ ; } } } }