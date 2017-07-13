Gmail Search with Google Apps Script

Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script
You can use Regular Expressions to search Gmail with the help of Google App Script. The script scans the mailbox, compares the message body with the search pattern and prints any matching messages. Google Apps Script using standard JavaScript functions to perform regex search.
function Search() {
var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet();
var row = 2;
// Clear existing search results
sheet.getRange(2, 1, sheet.getMaxRows() - 1, 4).clearContent();
// Which Gmail Label should be searched?
var label = sheet.getRange("F3").getValue();
// Get the Regular Expression Search Pattern
var pattern = sheet.getRange("F4").getValue();
// Retrieve all threads of the specified label
var threads = GmailApp.search("in:" + label);
for (var i = 0; i < threads.length; i++) {
var messages = threads[i].getMessages();
for (var m = 0; m < messages.length; m++) {
var msg = messages[m].getBody();
// Does the message content match the search pattern?
if (msg.search(pattern) !== -1) {
// Format and print the date of the matching message
sheet.getRange(row,1).setValue(
Utilities.formatDate(messages[m].getDate(),"GMT","yyyy-MM-dd"));
// Print the sender's name and email address
sheet.getRange(row,2).setValue(messages[m].getFrom());
// Print the message subject
sheet.getRange(row,3).setValue(messages[m].getSubject());
// Print the unique URL of the Gmail message
var id = "https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#all/"
+ messages[m].getId();
sheet.getRange(row,4).setFormula(
'=hyperlink("' + id + '", "View")');
// Move to the next row
row++;
}
}
}
}