Add Favicons to External Links - Bookmarklet

Published in: JavaScript
This little JavaScript bookmarklet will add favicons and some CSS styles to all external hyperlinks on a web page. The favicon images of a website are fetched using Google’s favicon generator that was originally part of Google Reader. And here are some more useful bookmarklets for your browser.
// Highlight External Links by Amit Agarwal
// Find the domain name of the current page
var host = window.location.host;
// Use Google's Favicon Generator
var goog = "https://www.google.com/s2/favicons?domain=";
// Find all hyperlinks on a web page
var links = document.getElementsByTagName("a");
for (i=0; i<links.length; i++) {
var link = links[i];
// Skip all internal links where the href is the same as the domain host
// Also skip non HTTP links like FTP, MAILTO, etc.
if(link.href.match("^https?://") && !link.href.match(host)) {
var domain = link.href.split("/");
// Apply some CSS styles to the external hyperlinks
link.style.background = "url(" + goog + domain[2] + ") center left no-repeat";
link.style.fontWeight = "bold";
link.style.fontSize = "105%";
link.style.padding="5px 5px 5px 20px";
link.style.textDecoration="underline";
}
}