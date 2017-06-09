Add Favicons to External Links - Bookmarklet

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-06-09
A
Published in: JavaScript

This little JavaScript bookmarklet will add favicons and some CSS styles to all external hyperlinks on a web page. The favicon images of a website are fetched using Google’s favicon generator that was originally part of Google Reader. And here are some more useful bookmarklets for your browser.

// Highlight External Links by Amit Agarwal

// Find the domain name of the current page
var host = window.location.host;

// Use Google's Favicon Generator
var goog = "https://www.google.com/s2/favicons?domain=";

// Find all hyperlinks on a web page
var links = document.getElementsByTagName("a");

for (i=0; i<links.length; i++) {

  var link = links[i];

  // Skip all internal links where the href is the same as the domain host
  // Also skip non HTTP links like FTP, MAILTO, etc.

  if(link.href.match("^https?://") && !link.href.match(host)) {

    var domain = link.href.split("/");

    // Apply some CSS styles to the external hyperlinks
    link.style.background = "url(" + goog + domain[2] + ") center left no-repeat";

    link.style.fontWeight = "bold";

    link.style.fontSize = "105%";

    link.style.padding="5px 5px 5px 20px";

    link.style.textDecoration="underline";

  }
}
Published in: JavaScript

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch