Geocoding Addresses with Google Maps API

The reverse geocoding feature of Google Maps API lets you convert latitude and longitude into a physical address. Here’s a snippet of code that implements address lookup in Google Maps using JavaScript.

var adUnit ; var marker ; var infoWindow ; var geocoder ; var map = null ; var lat ; var lon ; function initialize ( ) { var mapOptions = { zoom : 16 , mapTypeId : google . maps . MapTypeId . ROADMAP , streetViewControl : false , panControl : false , mapTypeControl : true , mapTypeControlOptions : { style : google . maps . MapTypeControlStyle . HORIZONTAL_BAR , position : google . maps . ControlPosition . BOTTOM_CENTER } , zoomControl : true , zoomControlOptions : { style : google . maps . ZoomControlStyle . SMALL , position : google . maps . ControlPosition . LEFT_CENTER } } ; map = new google . maps . Map ( document . getElementById ( 'map' ) , mapOptions ) ; var adUnitDiv = document . createElement ( 'div' ) ; var adsense = "ca-pub-1234" ; var adUnitOptions = { format : google . maps . adsense . AdFormat . BUTTON , position : google . maps . ControlPosition . RIGHT_BOTTOM , publisherId : adsense , map : map , visible : true } ; var adUnit = new google . maps . adsense . AdUnit ( adUnitDiv , adUnitOptions ) ; lat = 37.41954708018655 ; lon = - 122.08398342132568 ; if ( navigator . geolocation ) { navigator . geolocation . getCurrentPosition ( function ( position ) { lat = position . coords . latitude ; lon = position . coords . longitude ; } ) ; } var latLng = new google . maps . LatLng ( lat , lon ) ; map . setCenter ( latLng ) ; marker = new google . maps . Marker ( { position : latLng , title : 'Drag this pin to another location' , animation : google . maps . Animation . DROP , map : map , draggable : true } ) ; infoWindow = new google . maps . InfoWindow ( { content : "<div class='place'>Drag this pin anywhere on the Google Map to know the approximate address of that point.</div>" } ) ; infoWindow . open ( map , marker ) ; geocoder = new google . maps . Geocoder ( ) ; google . maps . event . addListener ( marker , 'dragend' , function ( ) { geocoder . geocode ( { latLng : marker . getPosition ( ) } , function ( responses ) { if ( responses && responses . length > 0 ) { infoWindow . setContent ( "<div class='place'>" + responses [ 0 ] . formatted_address + "<br /> <small>" + "Latitude: " + marker . getPosition ( ) . lat ( ) + "<br>" + "Longitude: " + marker . getPosition ( ) . lng ( ) + "</small></div>" ) ; infoWindow . open ( map , marker ) ; } else { alert ( 'Error: Google Maps could not determine the address of this location.' ) ; } } ) ; map . panTo ( marker . getPosition ( ) ) ; } ) ; google . maps . event . addListener ( marker , 'dragstart' , function ( ) { infoWindow . close ( map , marker ) ; } ) ; } google . maps . event . addDomListener ( window , 'load' , initialize ) ; function showAddress ( address ) { if ( geocoder ) { geocoder . geocode ( { 'address' : address } , function ( results , status ) { if ( status == google . maps . GeocoderStatus . OK ) { if ( results [ 0 ] . geometry . location_type == "ROOFTOP" ) map . setZoom ( 18 ) ; else map . setZoom ( 14 ) ; map . setCenter ( results [ 0 ] . geometry . location ) ; marker . setPosition ( results [ 0 ] . geometry . location ) ; infoWindow . open ( map , marker ) ; } else { alert ( "Error: " + address + " cannot be found on Google Maps." ) ; } } ) ; } }