Geocoding Addresses with Google Maps API

The reverse geocoding feature of Google Maps API lets you convert latitude and longitude into a physical address. Here’s a snippet of code that implements address lookup in Google Maps using JavaScript.
//Initialize Global Variables
var adUnit;
var marker;
var infoWindow;
var geocoder;
var map = null;
var lat;
var lon;
function initialize() {
var mapOptions = {
zoom: 16,
mapTypeId: google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP,
streetViewControl: false,
panControl: false,
mapTypeControl: true,
mapTypeControlOptions: {
style: google.maps.MapTypeControlStyle.HORIZONTAL_BAR,
position: google.maps.ControlPosition.BOTTOM_CENTER
},
zoomControl: true,
zoomControlOptions: {
style: google.maps.ZoomControlStyle.SMALL,
position: google.maps.ControlPosition.LEFT_CENTER
}
};
map = new google.maps.Map(document.getElementById('map'), mapOptions);
var adUnitDiv = document.createElement('div');
var adsense = "ca-pub-1234";
// Add a Google AdSense unit
var adUnitOptions = {
format: google.maps.adsense.AdFormat.BUTTON,
position: google.maps.ControlPosition.RIGHT_BOTTOM,
publisherId: adsense,
map: map,
visible: true
};
var adUnit = new google.maps.adsense.AdUnit(adUnitDiv, adUnitOptions);
lat = 37.41954708018655;
lon = -122.08398342132568;
// Determine your initial location through GPS
if (navigator.geolocation) {
navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(function(position) {
lat = position.coords.latitude;
lon = position.coords.longitude;
});
}
var latLng = new google.maps.LatLng(lat, lon);
map.setCenter(latLng);
marker = new google.maps.Marker({
position: latLng,
title: 'Drag this pin to another location',
animation: google.maps.Animation.DROP,
map: map,
draggable: true
});
infoWindow = new google.maps.InfoWindow({
content: "<div class='place'>Drag this pin anywhere on the Google Map to know the approximate address of that point.</div>"
});
infoWindow.open(map, marker);
geocoder = new google.maps.Geocoder();
//Update postal address when the marker is dragged
google.maps.event.addListener(marker, 'dragend', function() {
geocoder.geocode({latLng: marker.getPosition()}, function(responses) {
if (responses && responses.length > 0) {
infoWindow.setContent(
"<div class='place'>" + responses[0].formatted_address
+ "<br /> <small>"
+ "Latitude: " + marker.getPosition().lat() + "<br>"
+ "Longitude: " + marker.getPosition().lng() + "</small></div>"
);
infoWindow.open(map, marker);
} else {
alert('Error: Google Maps could not determine the address of this location.');
}
});
map.panTo(marker.getPosition());
});
// Close the marker window when being dragged
google.maps.event.addListener(marker, 'dragstart', function() {
infoWindow.close(map, marker);
});
}
google.maps.event.addDomListener(window, 'load', initialize);
// Search for an address on Google Maps
function showAddress(address) {
if (geocoder) {
geocoder.geocode({'address': address}, function(results, status) {
if (status == google.maps.GeocoderStatus.OK) {
// For accurate addresses, the type is ROOFTOP else APPROXIMATE
if (results[0].geometry.location_type == "ROOFTOP")
map.setZoom(18);
else
map.setZoom(14);
map.setCenter(results[0].geometry.location);
marker.setPosition(results[0].geometry.location);
infoWindow.open(map, marker);
} else {
alert("Error: " + address + " cannot be found on Google Maps.");
}
});
}
}