Geocoding Addresses with Google Maps API

2017-05-18
Google Maps - JavaScript

The reverse geocoding feature of Google Maps API lets you convert latitude and longitude into a physical address. Here’s a snippet of code that implements address lookup in Google Maps using JavaScript.

//Initialize Global Variables
var adUnit;
var marker;
var infoWindow;
var geocoder;
var map = null;
var lat;
var lon;

function initialize() {

    var mapOptions = {
        zoom: 16,
        mapTypeId: google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP,
        streetViewControl: false,
        panControl: false,
        mapTypeControl: true,
        mapTypeControlOptions: {
            style: google.maps.MapTypeControlStyle.HORIZONTAL_BAR,
            position: google.maps.ControlPosition.BOTTOM_CENTER
        },
        zoomControl: true,
        zoomControlOptions: {
            style: google.maps.ZoomControlStyle.SMALL,
            position: google.maps.ControlPosition.LEFT_CENTER
        }
    };

    map = new google.maps.Map(document.getElementById('map'), mapOptions);
    var adUnitDiv = document.createElement('div');
    var adsense = "ca-pub-1234";

    // Add a Google AdSense unit
    var adUnitOptions = {
        format: google.maps.adsense.AdFormat.BUTTON,
        position: google.maps.ControlPosition.RIGHT_BOTTOM,
        publisherId: adsense,
        map: map,
        visible: true
    };

    var adUnit = new google.maps.adsense.AdUnit(adUnitDiv, adUnitOptions);

    lat = 37.41954708018655;
    lon = -122.08398342132568;

    // Determine your initial location through GPS
    if (navigator.geolocation) {
        navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(function(position) {
            lat = position.coords.latitude;
            lon = position.coords.longitude;
        });
    }

    var latLng = new google.maps.LatLng(lat, lon);
    map.setCenter(latLng);
    marker = new google.maps.Marker({
        position: latLng,
        title: 'Drag this pin to another location',
        animation: google.maps.Animation.DROP,
        map: map,
        draggable: true
    });

    infoWindow = new google.maps.InfoWindow({
        content: "<div class='place'>Drag this pin anywhere on the Google Map to know the approximate address of that point.</div>"
    });

    infoWindow.open(map, marker);

    geocoder = new google.maps.Geocoder();

    //Update postal address when the marker is dragged
    google.maps.event.addListener(marker, 'dragend', function() {
        geocoder.geocode({latLng: marker.getPosition()}, function(responses) {
            if (responses && responses.length > 0) {
                infoWindow.setContent(
                "<div class='place'>" + responses[0].formatted_address
                + "<br /> <small>"
                + "Latitude: " + marker.getPosition().lat() + "<br>"
                + "Longitude: " + marker.getPosition().lng() + "</small></div>"
                );
                infoWindow.open(map, marker);
            } else {
                alert('Error: Google Maps could not determine the address of this location.');
            }
        });
        map.panTo(marker.getPosition());
    });

    // Close the marker window when being dragged
    google.maps.event.addListener(marker, 'dragstart', function() {
        infoWindow.close(map, marker);
    });
}

google.maps.event.addDomListener(window, 'load', initialize);

// Search for an address on Google Maps
function showAddress(address) {
    if (geocoder) {
        geocoder.geocode({'address': address}, function(results, status) {
            if (status == google.maps.GeocoderStatus.OK) {

                // For accurate addresses, the type is ROOFTOP else APPROXIMATE
                if (results[0].geometry.location_type == "ROOFTOP")
                    map.setZoom(18);
                else
                    map.setZoom(14);
                map.setCenter(results[0].geometry.location);
                marker.setPosition(results[0].geometry.location);
                infoWindow.open(map, marker);
            } else {
                alert("Error: " + address + " cannot be found on Google Maps.");
            }
        });
    }
}
