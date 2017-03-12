Gmail Search by Size with Google Apps Script

Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script
This Google Apps Script will help you find all Gmail messages that have file attachments greater than 1 MB. Should be useful when you are running out of space in Gmail.
Also see: Sort Gmail Messages by Size
function Scanning_Gmail_Mailbox() {
if (!UserProperties.getProperty("start")) {
UserProperties.setProperty("start", "0");
}
var start = parseInt(UserProperties.getProperty("start"));
var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet();
var row = getFirstRow();
var ss = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet()
for (;;) {
ss.toast("Now finding all the big emails in your Gmail mailbox. Please wait..", "Scan Started", -1);
// Find all Gmail messages that have attachments
var threads = GmailApp.search('has:attachment larger:1m', start, 100);
if (threads.length == 0) {
ss.toast("Processed " + start + " messages.", "Scanning Done", -1);
return;
}
for (var i=0; i<threads.length; i++) {
var messages = threads[i].getMessages();
UserProperties.setProperty("start", ++start);
for (var m=0; m<messages.length; m++) {
var size = getMessageSize(messages[m].getAttachments());
// If the total size of attachments is > 1 MB, log the messages
// You can change this value as per requirement.
if (size >= 1) {
sheet.getRange(row,1).setValue(Utilities.formatDate(messages[m].getDate(),"GMT", "yyyy-MM-dd"));
sheet.getRange(row,2).setValue(messages[m].getFrom());
sheet.getRange(row,3).setValue(messages[m].getSubject());
sheet.getRange(row,4).setValue(size);
var id = "https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#all/" + messages[m].getId();
sheet.getRange(row,5).setFormula('=hyperlink("' + id + '", "View")');
row++;
}
}
}
}
}
// Compute the size of email attachments in MB
function getMessageSize(att) {
var size = 0;
for (var i=0; i<att.length; i++) {
//size += att[i].getBytes().length;
size += att[i].getSize(); // Better and faster than getBytes()
}
// Wait for a second to avoid hitting the system limit
Utilities.sleep(1000);
return Math.round(size*100/(1024*1024))/100;
}
// Clear the content of the sheet
function Clear_Canvas() {
UserProperties.setProperty("start", "0");
var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet();
sheet.getRange(2,1,sheet.getLastRow(), 5).clearContent();
SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet().toast("Choose Scan Mailbox to continue..", "Initialized", -1);
}
// Find the first empty row to start logging
function getFirstRow() {
var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet();
var values = sheet.getRange('A:A').getValues();
var c = 2;
while ( values[c][0] != "" ) {
c++;
}
return c;
}
// Add a Gmail Menu to the spreadsheet
function onOpen() {
var menu = [
{name: "Reset Canvas", functionName: "Clear_Canvas"},
{name: "Scan Mailbox", functionName: "Scanning_Gmail_Mailbox"}
];
SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet().addMenu("Gmail", menu);
}