What is Document Studio - The Basics

Document Studio is a Google Sheets add-on that helps you generate sophisticated and pixel-perfect documents automatically from merged data in Google Sheets, Excel files or even Google Forms submissions.

Document generation is often a time-consuming and error-prone task as you have to manually copy-paste data from source documents, like an Excel sheet, into the final document. Document Studio automates the entire workflow and you can create accurate documents from merged data with few clicks.

You can use Document Studio to easily create documents in PDF, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, HTML, ePub, plain text and other popular formats. The documents are stored in Google Drive in neatly organized folders and the document file names and folders can be customized based on the source data.

Document Studio includes Mail Merge so the generated documents can be automatically sent to one or more recipients inside personalized and richly formatted emails. The Cloud Print integration lets you print documents as soon as they are generated. Documents can also be shared with one or more users with the help of Document Studio.

Document Studio is a Google add-on so it runs inside Google Sheets and compatible with Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari and most other browsers.