Upload Photos from Web Pages to Flickr Directly

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-07-07
Say you come across an interesting photograph or screenshot image on Wikipedia that you would like to save in your Flickr account. How would you do this ?

Shiyan has developed a simple Flickr Uploadr for Firefox that lets you send web pictures directly to your Flickr account without you having to download that image to the hard-drive.

desktop-uploadImage attribution can be a issue here but it’s also useful if you like to backup photos from places like Picasa, PhotoBucket, Facebook, etc to Flickr.

The add-in is Firefox only but there’s something similar for desktop in the form of Flickr Uploadr (video version here).

This will adds a “Send to Flickr” command to the contextual menu and lets you upload desktop pictures to the web with a simple right click.

Related: Send Pictures to Flickr from Windows Live Photo Gallery

