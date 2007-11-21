Upload a Batch of Images to Flickr.com from the Desktop

Published on 2007-11-21
Yahoo! today released an all new uploader software (v 3.0) that lets you organize and upload pictures to your Flickr account right from the desktop.

You can very easily add titles, tags, set privacy options or arrange your pictures in Flickr sets while staying offline.

And as the Flickr uploader is processing one batch of photographs, you can add more jobs to the queue. Pretty impressive and big improved over the previous version.

Flickr Uploadr 3.0 is compatible with both Windows and Mac. Following are the direct download links:

For Windows: FlickrUploadr-3.0b2.exe For Mac: FlickrUploadr-3.0b2.dmg

Discussion on Flickr Forums | Thanks Christina Warren

