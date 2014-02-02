Home
Adobe Photoshop
Tutorial: How to Make Cinemagraphs with Photoshop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
GIF
Feb 02, 2014
T
Who are the Babies on the Photoshop Splash Screen?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
fun
May 09, 2011
W
Google Docs turns into a Universal File Viewer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
Google Docs
Feb 19, 2011
G
Edit Photos on the iPad with Photoshop Express
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
iPad
Aug 13, 2010
E
Try Photoshop & other Adobe Software in your Web Browser
By
Amit Agarwal
In
adobe
Adobe Photoshop
Sep 02, 2009
T
Typeface Used in Creative Suite Icons Becomes Adobe's Corporate Font
By
Amit Agarwal
In
adobe
Adobe Photoshop
Fonts
typography
May 18, 2009
T
Printing Fake Currency Notes is disallowed in Photoshop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
currency
Print
Feb 05, 2009
P
Upload Pictures from Mobile Phone to Photoshop.com
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
upload
Sep 25, 2008
U
Photoshop Celebrities Spur Demand for Photo Retouching Experts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
Jun 30, 2008
P
Learn 101 Photoshop Tips & Techniques in a 5 Minute Video
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
Jun 23, 2008
L
Send Pictures from Google Picasa Directly to Photoshop for Editing
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
picasa
Mar 28, 2008
S
How to Turn a Photo Into a Pencil Sketch - Colored or Black & White
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
Jan 29, 2008
H
Turn Your Photos into Pop Art Without Photoshop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
gift ideas
Jan 16, 2008
T
Photoshop Helps Indian Minister Gather Crowd in Political Rallies
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
politics
reuters
Nov 07, 2007
P
Adobe Lightroom or Apple Aperture - What Should Photographers Buy?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
Oct 17, 2007
A
Make Your Old Photographs Look Like New with Photoshop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
Oct 07, 2007
M
Change The Color of Your Eyes in Photographs using Photoshop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
Oct 06, 2007
C