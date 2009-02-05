Printing Fake Currency Notes is disallowed in Photoshop

If you’ve been tinkering with the idea of making some quick money by printing fake notes using Adobe Photoshop or Paint Shop Pro, think again.

These applications will simply refuse to print fake notes and will instead show a warning message like the one below if you try the print command.

That’s because currency notes are often protected through EURion Constellation - it’s a secret pattern of symbols found banknote designs, including the American Dollar, Euro and the Indian Rupee, to help software easily detect that the image being edited is that of a currency note.

Apart from various image editing software, some scanners and photocopying devices also use this pattern to foil wannabe counterfeiters. Image via Reddit.