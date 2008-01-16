Turn Your Photos into Pop Art Without Photoshop

Andy Warhol popularized the Pop Art style with his silkscreen paintings of Marilyn Monroe.

Want something similar to gift your wife on her coming birthday ?

While Warhol painted all the different variations by hand, you can easily convert any digital photograph into a pop art portrait using Warholizer - just upload the picture (or grab one from Flickr) and wait as this tool turns that photo into a pop art poster.

Alternatively, if you have Adobe Photoshop and want more control over the colors, watch the video tutorial below that shows how to apply pop art effects to digital photos using Photoshop.