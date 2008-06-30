Photoshop Celebrities Spur Demand for Photo Retouching Experts

Tim Lynch, an image retouching expert, says that 99.9% of photos published in magazines are doctored retouched in some way or the other. In fact, celebrities hire professionals who retouch every single photo before releasing it to the press.

Diet experts warn that retouching of photos is causing eating disorders in the society and therefore suggest that magazines should add a warning caption under photos saying that this picture has been retouched.

Here’s another video made with photographs that are retouched using Adobe Photoshop.