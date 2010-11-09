YQL Code Examples

[ slideshare id=5707362&doc=using-yql-sensibly-yuiconf2010-101108152305-phpapp02 ]

[ slideshare id=4504103&doc=redinnova-100615035346-phpapp01 ]

YQL, short for Yahoo! Query Language, turns the web into an SQL like database. That means you can fetch web pages, navigate search results, call APIs, and more using SQL like SELECT commands.

For instance, a query like “select * from flickr.photos.search where text=India’” would find India related photos on Flickr while a query like “select * from search.web where query= ‘India’” would search for web pages related to India.

In the above presentations, Christian Heilmann, web evangelist at Yahoo!, shares some really interesting code examples of using YQL.