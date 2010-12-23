Use your Webcam as a Mirror

Published on 2010-12-23
This is creative. If you have a video conference call in the next few minutes and don’t have the time to rush to the washroom to comb your hair, you can use the webcam attached to your laptop computer along with your video chat program as a mirror.

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India.

