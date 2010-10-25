Where is ScanDisk in Windows

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2010-10-25
W

Windows XP had a useful utility called ScanDisk that would check your hard drive for any bad sectors, damaged files, and other problems.

For some reason, ScanDisk is not available as a standalone utility in Windows 7 but there’s a new way to check your hard disk as illustrated in the above screencast.

Open My Computer (or Windows Explorer), right-click the drive icon and choose properties. Switch to the tools tab and click “check now” under Error checking.

You may also set this up in Windows Task Scheduler so that you hard-drive gets check at regular intervals automatically.

Related: Test Hard Drive for Problems

Published in: Windows

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch