Google Cloud Print Not Working?

If you have issues getting Google Cloud Print to work on your computer, please try the following tips:

1 . Make sure that you are running the latest beta version of Google Chrome.

2 . Is the Printing services enabled in Windows and running? Type services.msc in the Run box to find the status.

3 . Is you printer turned on and connected to the computer? Go to the Control Panel – > Devices and Printers to confirm that your printer is listed.

4 . Are you logged in with the same Google Account on your mobile phone that you are using with the Chrome browser running on your desktop?

5 . Google Cloud Print may not work with your Google Apps account. I was getting the error – “You have no printers connected to Google Cloud Print” and when I switch to my gmail.com account, it immediately discovered the attached printers.

6 . If you print a test page and it just sits in the printer queue, you might want to wait for a few minutes. You may also want to log off and then log back on to see if the job gets through.

7 . If you have deleted a printer from Google Cloud Print, log out and log back in (or restart the machine) and it should reappear.