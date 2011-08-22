An SEO Guide for Bing

While Bing and other non-Google search engines do have a decent market share now, most websites still tend to get a majority of referral traffic from Google alone. Would you like to improve that?

The Bing Webmaster team has written a detailed guide on what you should do and what you should not do to get your site ranked in Bing. Excerpts:

1 . Each <title> should be short, about 65 characters, and unique to the page. Include the keyword you’re targeting for that page near the beginning of the title. The <meta description> tag can be longer and should also contain the keyword or phrase you’re targeting.

2 . HTML sitemaps ensure a good user experience and help search engines discover all your pages and content.

3 . Plan your approach to social carefully and execute consistently. Build your presence so that followers see you as an authority and a resource.

Both Google and Bing use ‘social’ as a signal in search rankings and it may thus not be a good idea to ignore Twitter, Facebook and Google+ anymore.