How to use the Stripe Payments API with Google Apps Script

The Stripe Payments Link Generator uses the Stripe Payment Links API with Google Apps Script to generate payment links in bulk.

It uses the Stripe API key to connect to Stripe and generate payment links. The generated links are written in the Google Sheet and also added to the Script cache. If you use the same product name and amount, you will get the same reusable link from the cache itself.

The code generates payment links for one-time payments but can be extended to support recurring payments as well as coupons and tax rates.