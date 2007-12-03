Converting Pirated Windows XP Into a Legal Copy

If you are running a pirated copy of Windows XP Professional (or Home Edition), you can very easily convert it into a properly licensed version by just updating your XP Product Key that comes with the Get Genuine kit.

This is definitely a good offer for “unlicensed” Windows XP users who wish to legalize their software without having to reformat the computer or re-install the OS.

But a surprising part of the story is that software pirates, who later go genuine through the amnesty route, get a “better deal” from Microsoft than customers who buy legal software first-hand.

For instance in India, where majority of assembled computers are shipped with illegal XP software, a full licensed edition of Windows XP Pro costs ~$275 at the Microsoft Online Store while the Get Genuine kit (that convert illegal software into licensed version) is priced at only ~$200.

