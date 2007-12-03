Converting Pirated Windows XP Into a Legal Copy

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-12-03
C

windows xp product keyIf you are running a pirated copy of Windows XP Professional (or Home Edition), you can very easily convert it into a properly licensed version by just updating your XP Product Key that comes with the Get Genuine kit.

This is definitely a good offer for “unlicensed” Windows XP users who wish to legalize their software without having to reformat the computer or re-install the OS.

But a surprising part of the story is that software pirates, who later go genuine through the amnesty route, get a “better deal” from Microsoft than customers who buy legal software first-hand.

For instance in India, where majority of assembled computers are shipped with illegal XP software, a full licensed edition of Windows XP Pro costs ~$275 at the Microsoft Online Store while the Get Genuine kit (that convert illegal software into licensed version) is priced at only ~$200.

Also read Bill Gates’ confession on Software Piracy.

Published in: piracy - windows xp

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch