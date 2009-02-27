The Great Transparent Laptop Screen Trick

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-02-27
T

trans

The transparent laptop screen you see on the right is no Photoshop trick, but a rather ancient (by internet standards) optical illusion.

The trick is simple; take an image of the immediate background of your laptop monitor, make sure the pixel dimensions of the image match the physical dimensions of the background, and make some minor color adjustments to make it look transparent. For more comprehensive instructions, use this article.

The effect, as you can see, is quite stunning. Check out this Flickr Set for more examples.

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch