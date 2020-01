If you have an Internet connection, Windows XP can automatically synchronize your clock to keep it accurate. Here’s how:

1 . Right-click your clock, and then click Adjust Date/Time.

2 . Click the Internet Time tab. Click the Server down arrow, and then click time.nist.gov. Notice that Internet time synchronization is enabled by default.

3 . Click Update Now. Windows XP contacts the Internet time server and sets your clock. Click OK.

Now, your PC is connected to the Internet time server.