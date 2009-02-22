So how do you use the Windows Key ?

The Windows Key, normally tucked away between your left ALT and CTRL keys, is a very versatile key. Apart from the obvious “Start Menu” feature, here are some other uses you may or may not know about.

  • Windows : Start menu
  • Windows + R : Run dialog box
  • Windows + M : Minimize all
  • SHIFT + Windows + M : Undo minimize all
  • Windows + F1 : Help
  • Windows + E : Windows Explorer
  • Windows + F : Find files or folders
  • Windows + D : Minimizes all open windows and displays the desktop
  • CTRL + Windows + F : Find computer
  • CTRL + Windows + TAB : Moves focus from Start, to the Quick Launch toolbar, to the system tray
  • Windows + TAB : Cycle through taskbar buttons
  • Windows + Break : System Properties dialog box

Note that if you don’t have a Windows key, you can make do with the key combination CTRL + Esc. Image courtesy Wikipedia.

