Quickly Save Clippings from Word Documents to the Desktop

#microsoft word #windows clipboard

microsoft word scrapbook

You are reading a long document in Microsoft Word and wish to save some important parts to a separate file. Now you can either create a new Word document and copy-paste selected content to the new document or a better option is to create a “document scrap.”

Just highlight some portion of the Word document and then drag-n-drop that selection to your desktop using the mouse (see screen capture). You will see a new file with an .shs extension. Alternatively, you can press Ctrl+C in Word and then paste contents of the clipboard to the desktop as a new scrap by pressing Ctrl+V.

This method will preserve all the formatting, charts, and picture layout of the original document. And it works with Microsoft Office Word, Excel as well as the free WordPad processor. Give it a shot.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

