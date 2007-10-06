Installing New Fonts on Windows Computer

Microsoft Windows XP (Home and Professional) and Windows 2000 have built-in support for OpenType fonts (both .otf and .ttf), as well as PostScript Type 1 fonts (.pfb + .pfm) and TrueType (.ttf).

You can use the Windows Fonts control panel to install or remove fonts of all these formats, though the control panel is accessed slightly differently between Windows XP and Windows 2000. See the instructions below.

To install your fonts using a font management utility: (e.g., Extensisâ„¢ Suitcase, Font Reserve, or Font Navigator), refer to that utility’s documentation for instructions on adding and activating the fonts.

Windows Vista

Select “Control Panel” from the Start menu Select “Appearance and Personalization.” Select “Fonts.” In the Fonts window, Right Click in the list of fonts and choose “Install New Font.” Navigate to the folder that contains the fonts you want to install. Select the fonts you want to install. You can click to select one font, Control-click to select several fonts, or Shift-click to select a contiguous group of fonts. Press the “OK” button to install the fonts. Close the Fonts control panel when you are finished. The fonts are now installed and will appear in the font menus of your applications

Windows XP