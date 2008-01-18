Free Movie Recorder for Your Computer Screen

TipCamp is a new screen recording software for Windows similar to other screencasting tools like Jing, Camtasia Studio or Camstudio.

You can record video of the full desktop screen or just a portion. The application also supports Pan & Zoom so the recording area can easily follow the movements of your mouse cursor - very useful when making videos for the small screen like an iPod.

Another unique feature - it is possible record a remote computer screen with TipCam provided that computer is running the VNC server.

Like the Jing Project, TipCamp also provides an online space (250 MB) where your screencast videos are automatically uploaded after production.

While Jing and Camstudio render the desktop screen recording video in SWF format, TipCamp uses Flash Video (FLV) which I always find more convenient especially when the screencast size is more than a few hundred kilobytes.

Sites like Blip.tv support FLV format and therefore the screencast video quality is preserved as the video need not be re-encoded before streaming.

Update: TipCam is no longer available.