Which Version of Windows Is Running On Your Computer

How to find the version of Windows that’s running on your computer - A dummies guide.

To determine which operating system you have installed on the computer, follow these steps for any operating system other than Windows Vista:

1 . Click Start, and then click Run.

2 . In the Open box, type sysdm.cpl, and then click OK.

3 . Click the General tab. The name of the current version of your Windows software is displayed on this tab.

They could be:

Microsoft Windows Vista, 32-bit version

Microsoft Windows Vista, 64-bit version

Microsoft Windows XP Home Edition with Service Pack 2

Microsoft Windows XP Home Edition

Microsoft Windows XP Media Center Edition 2005 with Service Pack 2

Microsoft Windows XP Media Center Edition 2004 with Service Pack 2

Microsoft Windows XP Media Center Edition 2002 with Service Pack 2

Microsoft Windows XP Professional with Service Pack 2

Microsoft Windows XP Professional x64 Edition with Service Pack 2

Microsoft Windows XP Professional

Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional Edition with Service Pack 4

Microsoft Windows Server 2003

Microsoft Windows Server 2003, 64-bit edition

Microsoft Windows Server 2003, Itanium-based system