Quickly Add File Names to Windows Command Line

By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-03-05
If your work requires extensive use of the Windows command line, this is a useful trick to improve your efficiency. When you drag and drop files to the command line window, it automatically fills in the complete path of the file.

Note that the existing text also remains intact, so if you drag and drop after typing “cd ”, the file or folder name is appended to it - “cd C:\test.txt” for example.

This trick works on all versions of Windows - from 95 to XP, but not on Windows Vista. For Vista, you could try out this simple program to enable this behavior.

