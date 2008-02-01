Help: Browser Homepage Changes to an Adult Sex Website

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-02-01
H

A worried mom in Chennai writes that the home page of her Internet Explorer browser is pointing to a porn website though she did not download or install any software or toolbars.

She tried changing the homepage to google.com or yahoo.com but the changes are reversed the next time she starts her computer.

Solution: The best solution is to download free spyware program like HijackThis! or Ad-aware - they will probably find and fix the issue that is causing your browser to point to a sex site.

[HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main] “Start Page”=”http://www.xxx.com/” “Search Page”=”http://www.pornsite.com/” “Search Bar”=”http://search.xxx.com/

Check the boxes next to these entries and say “Fix”

