Q: “I capture screenshots of various Web pages and would like to just blur one or two objects on the page.”

A: SnagIt can do exactly what you want! Here’s how:

1 . Select the area you want to blur. 2 . Optional: if you want to blur multiple areas at the same time, hold “Shift” and select more areas. 3 . In the Task Pane, choose Image Processing, then Average Blur.