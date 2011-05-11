Now Play Angry Birds in any Web Browser

The wait is over.

Angry Birds, one of the most popular video games around that has so far been available only on mobile phones and tablets, is now also available for your computer.

Like a true web app, there’s no software to download or install and all it requires is a web browser. Since you have that already, just head over to chrome.angrybirds.com and start crushing the green pigs.

Angry Birds is official available as a Chrome app but if you use the chrome.angrybirds.com address, you can play the game inside any web browser including IE. Also, you may switch to the SD version of the game available at chrome.angrybirds.com/?version=standard if your playing on a less-powerful netbook.

Why are the birds so angry?

If you are new to Angry Birds, watch the following video trailer to understand why these birds are so angry with the green pigs.