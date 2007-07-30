Handheld Pen Scanners to Copy text from Books, Newspapers, Magazines

The video compares the three most popular pen scanners - IrisPen Express vs Planon DocuPen RC800 vs WizCom InfoScan 3 Lite. They all look like highlighter pens and allow you to scan text from library books, business cards, product brochures or newspapers.

The scanned text is automatically recognized using OCR and converted into digital text for editing. The winner is the full page DocuPen portable pen scanner since it works as a standalone scanner and accepts a Micro SD card for storing scanned text.

