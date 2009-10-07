Use an Old Linux Computer to Put your Baby to Sleep

If you are not a geek, let me explain the logic of this very simple program.
The program will first auto-eject the CD-ROM drive of your computer and then it will close that open tray. This open-close loop will run forever unless you terminate the program manually.
while \[1 = 1\]
do
#eject cdrom
eject
#pull cdrom tray back in
eject -t
done
Now the interesting part - using just these four lines of code, a geek turned his old Linux* computer into a baby rocker.
He attached a string between the tray of the CD-ROM drive and the baby seat and as the tray would open and close repeatedly, the smooth movements were enough to put his baby to sleep. Awesome.
[*] you are not on on Linux, you can build a similar Baby rocker program for Windows using Autohotkey software.