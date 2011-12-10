Mute your Speakers with the Caps Lock Key

If have an old keyboard without any of multimedia keys, it can be incredibly difficult to quickly mute your speakers.

Not a problem. Here is a simple AutoHotKey script that maps the “Caps Lock” key as a quick mute keyboard shortcut.

First install AutoHotKey if you haven’t done so already. Then type this command in a file mute.ahk, and double click to execute.

CapsLock:: SoundSet, +1, , mute

Pressing the “Caps Lock” key mutes the speakers, pressing it again restores sound.

Alternatively, you can skip all the above steps and download this executable - unzip, run and the Caps Lock key would be mapped. You don’t even have to install AutoHotKey.

