iTunes Drivers are Missing: Problem with Importing & Burning CDs/DVDs - Solved

You installed iTunes on your Windows computer but the software won’t let you burn CDs or DVDs due to missing drivers or registry issues. The error is:

The registry settings used by the itunes drivers for importing and burning CDs and DVDs are missing. This can happen as a result of installing other burning software. Please reinstall itunes.

Unfortunately, installing or repairing iTunes won’t fix the issue but you can download the drivers here and fix the issue without re-installing iTunes.

These GEAR drivers are used in iTunes by default for importing and burning CDs and DVDs and you don’t need Nero anymore to burn your music CDs.

Important:

Installing the 32-bit version of iTunes on a 64-bit version of Windows XP or Windows Vista will result in the iTunes application not having CD/DVD recording capabilities

Installing the 64-bit version of iTunes on x86 hardware running a 32-bit version of Windows XP or Windows Vista will likely result in the iTunes installation failing.

If the iTunes drivers cause the CD or DVD drive to disappear from Windows Explorer, you an rename the afs.sys driver file in the C: \ Windows \ System32 \ Drivers directory to afs.txt and rebooting the system. After the reboot the CD/DVD drives should re-appear in Windows Explorer.