Windows XP SP3 - Activation Without Product Key

By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-10-10
Windows XP Service Pack 3 build 3205 - this SP3 build contains 1,073 hotfixes and patches; 114 of which are security related. SP3 also adds four major features to the Windows XP operating system:

  • a new activation scheme which will not require a product key during installation
  • a new Network Access Protection Module first featured in Windows Vista - it inspects client PCs before they access a corporate network, then updates the machines if necessary or blocks them if they don’t meet specified security criteria. 
  • a Microsoft Kernel Mode Cryptographics Module
  • a Black Hole Router detection algorithm

To download Windows XP SP3, you will have to wait until Q1 2008, it’s not coming this year as expected.

