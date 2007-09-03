Read Your Favorite Websites without an Internet Connection

Do you spend a lot of time away from the computer in places where there’s no internet connectivity or if does exist, the cost of accessing the web are way too high.

Have you ever wished reading some of your favorite blogs and websites even while still staying offline? Well now you can, courtesy Webaroo.

Just like the Apple iPod lets you listen to your favorite songs while you are away from the computer, Webaroo is a free software that lets you browse (and search) web content on your laptop while you are disconnected.

You may have often read about offline browsing software utilities like wget that help you mirror complete websites and image galleries to the local hard drive of your computer. Webaroo is something more.

Once you install Webaroo software, you suggest a list of blogs, websites, videos, podcasts or any other online content that you would like to read offline.

When you connect your laptop to the Internet, Webaroo fetches the web pages from the internet and creates a local copy which is no different than the original web version. Depending on your setting, Webaroo will also download content other than text which may include images, songs, videos, Office documents or anything else found on your favorite websites.

If you are too lazy to make suggestions, just import your browser bookmarks in Webaroo . Alternatively, you can download readymade web packs from the Webaroo site which are like a collection of popular websites arranged in categories. For instance, the technology news web pack may include sites such as CNET, PC World, PC Magazine, etc.

Other than browsing the content offline, you can use the Webaroo desktop search engine to find information that already saved on the computer.

And the next time you connect to the internet, the software will automatically update the local cache copies if the source website have been modified. Can’t get simple enough.