Mindjet MindManager 7 for Bloggers

By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-07-13
The numero uno mind mapping software - MindManager 7 can be a great addition to your blogging toolset. You can use MindManager to plan your future blog posts, to research and capture material from the web, as a productivity tool for getting things done or even as an RSS reader.

[The above map for tech forums was created using MindManager 7 Pro for Windows. You can download the full version of the map image from my Flickr account]

Mindjet is hosting a free online seminar to promote MindManager 7 among Mac users with a demo of the software, Q&A and how you can feature MindManager 7 Mac in your publication or blog.

If you’re a blogger who already owns or is interested in learning more about MindManager 7 Mac, send an email to Gaelen O’Connell at: gaelen.oconnell@mindjet.com with a link to your blog to receive more information. [via MM blog]

