How to Recover Your Lost Windows Password

You wrote the Windows login password on a sticky note but that is nowhere to be found. LC5 is a free tool to help you crack the password of any locked Windows Computer that cannot be unlocked because either you forgot the password or the person who password protected the computer isn’t around.

LC5, like the PDF password method, works on Windows XP/2000/NT but support for Vista not available yet. The passwords are stored in encrypted hash marks and LC5 attacks these hash marks with hundreds of passwords per minute. Eventually the correct password will be sent and then displayed to the screen. LC5