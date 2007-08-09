Search Lotus Notes E-Mail with Windows Desktop Search

The Windows Desktop Search Add-in for Lotus Notes lets you search Lotus Notes content including e-mail messages, contacts, calendar and journal entries.

Supports Lotus Notes version 5.x through Lotus Notes version 7.x

Once you have installed this Add-in, Windows Desktop Search (WDS) will index the content of your locally stored Lotus Notes databases. Indexing will occur when your PC is idle, or when you tell WDS to ‘Index Now’. Once the index is updated you can immediately search your Lotus Notes content. Link.