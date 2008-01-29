Desktop Sharing and Remote PC Access with Team Viewer

TeamViewer is a simple Windows software that lets you access any another desktop computer that is connected to the Internet.

You can use TeamViewer for providing remote tech support, running live presentation demos on the clients computer or for transferring files between two computers - like your home PC and the Office laptop.

Team Viewer offers an advantage over other desktop sharing applications - you can even run it on computers that do not have admin rights because the client software requires no installation.

The software allows only one type of task per session - you can either remote control your partner’s computer or display your own desktop screen to the partner or transfer files without sharing the desktop screen.

www.teamviewer.com - Free for personal use. Thanks Dutt.

