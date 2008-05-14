Create Interactive e-Learning Courses with Microsoft LCDS

For educators: LCDS Author (Learning Content Development System) is a free software from Microsoft that lets you create and publish e-learning courses.

You can include software simulations, interactive Flash content (such as Drag and Drop, tile puzzle game, etc.) and the regular true-false / multiple choice style questions in your e-learning content.

Once you are done authoring the course, it can pre-viewed in the web browser and you may then publish it as a SCORM 1.2 Package for hosting in any Learning Management System (LMS).

Microsoft LCDS | FAQ Guide | Support Forums

