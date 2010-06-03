Desktop Blogging Clients for Linux

#linux

Praval is looking for a desktop based offline blog editing software for Linux (Ubuntu) – something on the lines of Windows Live Writer. Here are some suggestions from the extremely helpful Twitter community:

1. Scribefire – A hugely popular Firefox extension for blogging that lets you blog from the comfort of your browser. Supports almost every blog platform and is frequently updated.

2. Flock – This Firefox like browser has built-in blogging capabilities. Open the blog editor in the browser, drag-n-drop content from anywhere and publish.

3. Bleezer – This Java based WYSIWYG blog editing software can upload images to your web server and includes a spell checker but the developer has not updated the software since a long time.

4. BloGTK – This is a pretty popular blogging software for Linux that supports Blogger, Movable Type and WordPress but again, no new updates since long.

5. Drivel Journal – Another blog editor for the GNOME desktop though sort of abandoned now.

6. KBlogger – This is a blogging application for the K Destkop Environment. It integrates in KDE Kicker and is also available as a standalone application for KDE 4. Supports Blogger, WordPress, MetaWeblog API, MovableType API, GData API, etc.

You may also consider blogging through Google Docs, imified for IM or even OpenOffice though the Sun Weblog Publisher add-in costs some money.

Related: Desktop RSS News Readers for Linux.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻