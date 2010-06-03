Desktop Blogging Clients for Linux

Praval is looking for a desktop based offline blog editing software for Linux (Ubuntu) – something on the lines of Windows Live Writer. Here are some suggestions from the extremely helpful Twitter community:

1. Scribefire – A hugely popular Firefox extension for blogging that lets you blog from the comfort of your browser. Supports almost every blog platform and is frequently updated.

2. Flock – This Firefox like browser has built-in blogging capabilities. Open the blog editor in the browser, drag-n-drop content from anywhere and publish.

3. Bleezer – This Java based WYSIWYG blog editing software can upload images to your web server and includes a spell checker but the developer has not updated the software since a long time.

4. BloGTK – This is a pretty popular blogging software for Linux that supports Blogger, Movable Type and WordPress but again, no new updates since long.

5. Drivel Journal – Another blog editor for the GNOME desktop though sort of abandoned now.

6. KBlogger – This is a blogging application for the K Destkop Environment. It integrates in KDE Kicker and is also available as a standalone application for KDE 4. Supports Blogger, WordPress, MetaWeblog API, MovableType API, GData API, etc.

You may also consider blogging through Google Docs, imified for IM or even OpenOffice though the Sun Weblog Publisher add-in costs some money.

