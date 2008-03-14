A Free Alternative To Adobe Illustrator and Corel Draw

Published on 2008-03-14
Creative Docs .NET is a versatile vector drawing software on the lines of Adobe Illustrator or Corel Draw - the software is completely free for non-commercial use and also supports Windows Vista.

Though available without charge, Creative Docs offers tons of goodies seen only in commercial software - you can draw text along a curved path, merge shapes using boolean operations, convert text into Bezier curves, color gradients, etc.

Creative Docs can also be used for creating optical illusions, drawing flow charts or for writing manuals like you would do inside Microsoft Word. The finished document / graphic can be saved in image formats or as a PDF document.

