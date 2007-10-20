Hypatia Sans Font from Adobe

Published on 2007-10-20
Hypatia Sans was inspired by typefaces of the 1920s and 30s. It fuses geometric and humanist elements, being both legible and a little “quirky”. With six weights and many assorted alternate glyphs including fully-sans letters, geometric alternates, unicase letters and capital ligatures, Hypatia Sans provides a broad palette for discerning designers.

Published in: Fonts

