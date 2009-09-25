Create Beautiful Drawings with Livebrush

Want to draw like an artist? Now you can.

Livebrush is a free motion-based drawing tool that lets you create beautiful graphics in few strokes. It’s like a free alternative to Corel Painter but extremely easy to use at the same time.

What’s unique about Livebrush is the brush tool that responds to the speed of your mouse movements. The program also ships with a wide range of brush styles and decorative patterns to help you to create impressive drawings in no time - just select a particular style and add some random strokes to the drawing canvas.

You can install Livebrush on Mac, Windows and Linux though it requires Adobe AIR. Do watch the screencast demo below to learn more about the Livebrush program.