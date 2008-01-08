Apple Safari Browser for Windows - Is It a Failure ?

Apple introduced Safari for Windows around six months ago calling it the fastest web browser that is almost twice as fast as IE 7 or Firefox 2.

Since then, Apple has released couple of minor upgrades for Safari 3 that are mainly bug fixes and the browser is still in beta stage.

We never heard of any third-party browser plugins being released specifically for Windows Safari and there’s practically little or no talk among the blogging community about Safari browser on Windows.

So did Safari manage to win any browser market share during the six month stint ?

I referred to the Google Analytics report (OS / Browser) and out the last 6 million visitors, only 8500 (0.15%) were using Safari on Windows.

The sample data may not be very big but it at least gives a reasonable idea about the possible market share of Safari 3 browser on the Windows platform.

