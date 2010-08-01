Backup your Computer to Amazon S3 with JungleDisk

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2010-08-01
B

Jungle Disk is an online backup tool that lets you store your computer data on Amazon S3 server effortlessly. Jungle Disk is available for Mac, Windows and Linux machines.

With Jungle Disk, you can access your stored files from anywhere using the web browser or through their iPhone and iPad apps.

The Jungle Disk Desktop Edition license covers an unlimited number of computers – you can backup all your Mac, Windows and Linux computers using a single license and pay only for the actual storage you use across all your computers.

You pay a monthly subscription fee to Jungle Disk place 15 ¢ per GB of storage to Amazon S3.

You can configure the time when the backup job will run. You can run the backup manually, or at a pre-defined interval which could be every 5 minutes or even daily.

Jungle Disk may automatically wake your computer from sleep mode in order to conduct the scheduled backup.

Restoring files from Amazon S3 through Jungle Disk is easy. You can restore the most recent version of the file or from any of the previous backups.

The files by default are restored to the same folder from where they were originally backed up though you can choose a different folder in case you don’t like to over the current version.

Published in: Amazon S3 - backup

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch