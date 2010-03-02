How to Add Programs to Windows Start-up Folder

This is from the Windows Help file - “Run a program automatically when Windows starts.”
If you always open the same programs after starting your computer, such as a web browser or an eâ€‘mail program, you might find it convenient to have them start automatically when you start Windows.
Programs or shortcuts placed in the Startup folder will run whenever Windows starts.
- Click the Start button, click All Programs, right-click the Startup folder, and then click Open.
- Open the location that contains the item you want to create a shortcut to.
- Right-click the item, and then click Create Shortcut. The new shortcut appears in the same location as the original item.
- Drag the shortcut into the Startup folder.
The next time you start Windows, the program will run automatically.
Note: You can also make an individual file, such as a word-processing document, open automatically by dragging a shortcut of the file into the Startup folder.