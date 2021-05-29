How to Schedule a Google Meeting with Google Calendar and Apps Script

Learn how to setup a video meeting inside Google Meet with the Google Calendar API and Apps Script

This Apps Script sample shows how you can programmatically schedule video meetings inside Google Meet with one or more participants using the Google Calendar API. It can be useful for teachers who wish to schedule regular meetings with their students but instead of manually creating meeting invites, they can easily automate the whole process for the entire class.

Setup Google Meeting with Apps Script

Give your meeting a title, the start date, the meeting duration, the list of attendees and how often you wanted to be reminded of the upcoming Google meeting. A new meeting event will be added to your Google Calendar and you’ll also be provided with a Google Meet link that you share with your students and colleagues through mail merge.

const createGoogleMeeting = ( ) => { const calendarId = "primary" ; const eventStartDate = new Date ( 2021 , 4 , 30 , 13 , 45 ) ; const eventEndDate = new Date ( eventStartDate . getTime ( ) ) ; eventEndDate . setMinutes ( eventEndDate . getMinutes ( ) + 45 ) ; const getEventDate = ( eventDate ) => { const timeZone = Session . getScriptTimeZone ( ) ; return { timeZone , dateTime : Utilities . formatDate ( eventDate , timeZone , "yyyy-MM-dd'T'HH:mm:ss" ) , } ; } ; const meetingAttendees = [ { displayName : "Amit Agarwal" , email : "amit@labnol.org" , responseStatus : "accepted" , } , { email : "student1@school.edu" , responseStatus : "needsAction" } , { email : "student2@school.edu" , responseStatus : "needsAction" } , { displayName : "Angus McDonald" , email : "assistant@school.edu" , responseStatus : "tentative" , } , ] ; const meetingRequestId = Utilities . getUuid ( ) ; const meetingReminders = [ { method : "email" , minutes : 24 * 60 , } , { method : "popup" , minutes : 15 , } , ] ; const { hangoutLink , htmlLink } = Calendar . Events . insert ( { summary : "Maths 101: Trigonometry Lecture" , description : "Analyzing the graphs of Trigonometric Functions" , location : "10 Hanover Square, NY 10005" , attendees : meetingAttendees , conferenceData : { createRequest : { requestId : meetingRequestId , conferenceSolutionKey : { type : "hangoutsMeet" , } , } , } , start : getEventDate ( eventStartDate ) , end : getEventDate ( eventEndDate ) , guestsCanInviteOthers : false , guestsCanModify : false , status : "confirmed" , reminders : { useDefault : false , overrides : meetingReminders , } , } , calendarId , { conferenceDataVersion : 1 } ) ; Logger . log ( "Launch meeting in Google Meet: %s" , hangoutLink ) ; Logger . log ( "Open event inside Google Calendar: %s" , htmlLink ) ; } ;

Google Meeting with Recurring Schedule

The above code can be extended to create meetings that occur on a recurring schedule.

You need to simply add a recurrence attribute to the meeting event resource that specifies the recurring event in RRULE notation. For instance, the following rule will schedule a recurring video meeting for your Maths lecture every week on Monday, Thursday for 8 times.

{ ... event , recurrence : [ "RRULE:FREQ=WEEKLY;COUNT=8;INTERVAL=1;WKST=MO;BYDAY=MO,TH" ] ; }

Here are some other useful RRULE examples: